Hoodlums set Anambra lawmaker's house ablaze





The house of an Anambra State lawmaker representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Paschal Agbodike was set ablaze on Tuesday. Hoodlums reportedly stormed the property in the dead of night, opening fire and shooting sporadically before setting the compound ablaze. An eyewitness stated that the house, consisting of a fully furnished five-bedroom […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper