Imperative of critical infrastructure in palliative intervention | The Guardian Nigeria News

Besides the urgency of palliative roll-out to ease effects of fuel subsidy removal, its sustainability question is still left unanswered. Stakeholders are of the view that good investments in vital infrastructure should not be ignored, if the palliative efforts must last, Gloria Nwafor reports.

As the government mulls ways to alleviate effects of subsidy removal and its hardship on the populace, investments in critical infrastructure appears to be the most sustainable palliative with long-term benefits for the people.

Following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, he said his administration would re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.

He said progress towards national networks of roads, rail and ports should get priority attention.

Likewise, in his electioneering journey to the presidency, he promised to modernise and expand public…