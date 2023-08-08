Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s lawyers file legal challenge | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lawyers for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan filed an appeal Tuesday against his conviction for graft, as he languished in a small cell in a century-old prison at the start of a three-year jail term.

The former international cricket star was arrested at the weekend and whisked to jail after being found guilty in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Unless overturned, the conviction will rule him out of contesting upcoming elections.

Pakistan’s election commission on Tuesday issued a statement officially disqualifying Khan for five years.

He is being held at a colonial-era prison on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital Islamabad.

“We’ve submitted an appeal… our plea requests a temporary suspension of the trial court’s ruling and seeks bail,” Khan’s lawyer Gohar Khan told AFP.

“The court will take up the case tomorrow and…