Teni Named Spotify’s EQUAL Artist For August — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem
08 August 2023 |
8:27 am
Popular streaming app, Spotify has named Nigerian Singer Teni as its ‘EQUAL Africa’ artist for August.
Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that Teni’s exceptional musical talent and rising popularity have positioned her as one of the most sought-after names in African music.
Okumu…
Source: Guardian Newspaper