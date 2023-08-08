Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala meet at Aso Villa







President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Tuesday. It is gathered that Okonjo-Iweala arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:50 pm alongside former Minister of State for Health under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Dr. Ali Pate. […]

