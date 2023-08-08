Total deregulation of cocoa responsible for sector woes, says CFAN | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s decision to reinvigorate the National Commodity Board as part of efforts to support Federal Government’s food sufficiency strategy.

The National President of CFAN, Comrade Adeola Adegoke, who lauded the move, lamented the total deregulation of cocoa sector after the dissolution of commodity board in 1986 set the industry backward without any appreciable progress in quality, production, productivity and the fair market mechanism to support farmers.

“The smallholder cocoa farmers have continued to bear the full cost of cocoa production without any appreciable support from the government at all levels, unlike what was obtainable during the cocoa board era in 1986 as being done in Ghana and Ivory Coast that still retained their boards and currently boasting of production capacity of one million and two million metric tonnes, respectively, while Nigeria’s production capacity is hovering around…