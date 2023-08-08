Tribunal: Fashola petitions DSS to investigate peddlers of fake news





Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has petitioned the Department of State Service (DSS) to investigate the peddlers of fake news about his alleged involvement in the drafting of the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). Jackson Ude alleged that Fashola and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were […]

