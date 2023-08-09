



Forty-one migrants, including three children, are feared dead after a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean, UN agencies said, citing four survivors brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa Wednesday. Their metal boat overturned in bad weather during the night of Thursday to Friday after setting off from the Tunisian port of Sfax, said a […]

The post 41 migrants missing after new Mediterranean shipwreck appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper