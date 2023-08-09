BBN All Stars: Tensions Rise Over Food in All Stars House | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Stars house has turned into a battleground due to disagreements about food.

Recently, the tension reached its peak during a heated discussion among the housemates. They expressed their concerns about how food supplies were being distributed. Cross was one of the first to talk about the issue, mentioning how some housemates were taking more food than they should, despite not contributing enough Moniepoint coins.

The current Head of House (HoH), Ike, found himself in the middle of a disagreement over sausages. CeeC wanted to take sausages from the fridge, but Ike strongly disagreed, believing the sausages wouldn’t spoil.

This argument showed how tensions were rising over food. Ike’s stance didn’t sit well with fellow housemates like Mercy Eke and Venita, who criticized him. The next morning, Ike’s friends encouraged him to show that he was sharing by taking down two loaves of bread.

Ike’s behaviour during the food conflicts worried his friends. He…