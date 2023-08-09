Budapest 2023: AFN replaces Brume, Onwuzurike, places Amusan in main entry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), yesterday, released its final list of athletes for the 2023 World Championships, which will begin in Budapest, Hungary, on August 19.

In the list made available to The Guardian, U.S.-based speed star, Udodi Onwuzurike and Godson Brume were left out of the squad.

Brume had pulled out of the championships two days ago, citing health issues, while Onwuzurike failed to recover in time from the injury he sustained at the NCAA outdoor championships in the United States.

The AFN has replaced them with the duo of Nicholas Fakorode and Kalington Anunagba.

Top on the list is world silver medalist, long jumper, Ese Brume. U.S.-based Itshekiri Usheoritshe, Favour Ashe and Alaba Akintola also made the list.

Others are Seye Ogunlewe, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Nathaniel Samson, Dubem Nwachukwu, Chidi Okezie, Samuel Ogazi and shot putter, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka.

On the women’s list to Budapest are Rosemary Chukwuma, Ofili Favour, Faith Okwose, Eyakpobeyan Justina,…