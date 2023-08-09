Fix refineries, end hardship of Nigerians, CSNGO tells Tinubu 





Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations (CSNGO) in Delta State has urged President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, put an end to the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the subsidy removal, saying: “The current hardship is killing us by the day.” In a communiqué issued at the end of a critical stakeholders’ meeting held in […]

