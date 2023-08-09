Fuel subsidy: NLC accuses Gbajabiamila of delaying negotiations with FG





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the federal government’s negotiation committee of failing to meet the demands of Nigerian workers amidst the removal of the fuel subsidy. The committee, headed by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, faces criticism for its alleged inability to address the mounting concerns of organised labour. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper