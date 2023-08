Kano State Government has directed the immediate sack of another senior medical staff in the state ministry of health for alleged extortion and other related offences. The government had a few weeks ago removed the chief medical officer and eight medical doctors in one of the public health centres for negligence to duty. A statement […]

