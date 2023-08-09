Mixed reactions trail return of ‘park and pay’ policy in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mixed reactions have trailed the reintroduction of ‘park and pay’ policy by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration.

The Guardian learnt that the policy, which was first introduced in 2012, on selected major streets in Abuja, aimed at curtailing the rate of wrong parking in the city and ensuring better traffic flow.

At the inception of the policy in 2012, Abuja motorists were expected to pay fees ranging from N50 to N100 to park in designated parks from 30 minutes upwards.

Defaulters were slammed with N5,000 penalty. Cars were clamped (locked) and fines were also imposed on those whose vehicles over stayed for 20 to 30 minutes.

However, the introduction of the scheme brought about disagreement between car owners / drivers and operators engaged by the FCT authorities.

Consequently, a private savings and loan firm dragged the Federal Government before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Apo.

Justice Peter Affen in a ruling on April 14 2014, declared…