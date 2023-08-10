‘Access to technology will boost opportunities for children with disabilities’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Education stakeholders, including teachers, have been urged to use technology to improve access to learning among disadvantaged children, including the physically challenged.



Speaking at the July edition of EdTech Mondays, an initiative of Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-Creation Hub, participants held that the use of technology for teaching and learning would ensure equity among learners.



At the session titled: “Technology as an enabler for equity and inclusion in education,” the Assistant Education Officer, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Helen Akintemi, said the organisation sees technology as a tool to drive inclusion among refugees.



Akintemi noted that UNHCR, as a non-governmental organisation, has been at the forefront of safeguarding the rights and well-being of refugees and internally displaced persons in Nigeria through technology deployment.



While appreciating the role of partnership in delivering…