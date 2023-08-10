Adeleke seeks trans-regional security task force to curb cross-border crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

850 herdsmen prosecuted, over 100 judgments secured, says Ondo Amotekun

Reveals erring officers dismissed from Corps

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for the establishment of a trans-regional security task force to curtail growing cross-border criminality in the South-West.

He gave the charge when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, paid him a courtesy visit in Osogbo.

Adeleke said the visit was an opportunity to strengthen security strategy on sustenance of peace and stability in Osun and the region. The governor lauded the Commander of Engineering Construction Regiment, Ede Army Barracks, Brig.-Gen. K.F. Sulaimon, for a good job in securing the state, adding that the awareness of the military barracks in Ede is enough to deter criminals who might be scouting for a place to perpetuate their criminal activities.

In his remarks, Okoro lauded the governor for creating a safe and secure environment for…