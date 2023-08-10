BBN All Stars; How WhiteMoney is Trying To Bring Peace In House — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 10 August 2023 |

7:48 am In the Big Brother Naija house, we got a sneak peek into upcoming fights and some that might be resolved soon. Today, Whitemoney had a serious talk with Doyin, Ike, and Ilebaye to try and sort out their problems. During the conversation, Ike explained why he said hurtful things to Ilebaye. He mentioned that during…

In the Big Brother Naija house, we got a sneak peek into upcoming fights and some that might be resolved soon.

Today, Whitemoney had a serious talk with Doyin, Ike, and Ilebaye to try and sort out their problems.

During the conversation, Ike explained why he said hurtful things to Ilebaye. He mentioned that during a face paint challenge, Ilebaye painted her face black and said it…