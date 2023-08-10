Colleague demands prosecution of facility managers over Dr. Vwaere’s death | The Guardian Nigeria News

A medical officer, Dr. Joy Aifuobhokan, has said that she and her colleagues demand full justice for Dr. Vwaere Diaso who died in an elevator accident at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos.

Following Vwaere’s death, the Lagos State said it sacked and blacklisted the facility managers at the General Hospital, Odan.

Sogunle also said that the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency is to proceed on suspension immediately.

But Dr. Aifuobhokan in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, however, demanded full justice for the late Vwaere and urged for full accountability and transparency from the Lagos State government in the prosecution of those responsible for the unfortunate incident.

“A major incident happens and we are given Google statements that oh, this person has been arrested or certain person has been blacklisted,” Aifuobhokan said.

“And you tell us that a Facility Manager has been blacklisted. I am sorry. What are their…