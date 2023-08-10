



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has directed military action to restore democracy in the Republic of Niger. This directive came following the 2nd Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in the Republic of Niger in Abuja on Thursday. This is coming after the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State […]

The post ECOWAS directs military action to restore democracy in Niger appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper