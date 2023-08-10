Housemates Rage Over Pool Party Alcohol — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Life
10 August 2023 |
9:34 pm
The BBN all Stars pool party of the week, kicks off with rage over alcohol. As the doors swing open, signalling the commencement of the long-awaited pool party, the male housemates, led by the spirited Ike, dash to the garden area with a mission in mind – safeguarding the prized alcohol. It’s a scene that,…
The BBN all Stars pool party of the week, kicks off with rage over alcohol.
As the doors swing open, signalling the commencement of the long-awaited pool party, the male housemates, led by the spirited Ike, dash to the garden area with a mission in mind – safeguarding the prized alcohol. It’s a scene that, sets the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable gathering.
Amidst the excitement, a voice…
Source: Guardian Newspaper