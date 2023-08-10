NEMA sets mechanisms for emergency flood interventions | The Guardian Nigeria News

NIHSA lists high flood risk states

National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), has set in motion mechanism for emergency preparedness, mitigation and response activities across the country.

Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed disclosed that under an emergency coordination forum, the agency is taking various steps to prepare for and mitigate possible flood disaster this year, various at various levels in partnership with critical stakeholders.

He made the disclosure at an Energy Coordination Forum Meeting, yesterday in Abuja.

“We have already started experiencing flood in some parts of the country this year. This calls for concerted effort so as to address it and many other disasters.

“The ECF is therefore an avenue for stakeholders to come together to discuss humanitarian challenges being faced by the citizens as a result of these disasters/emergencies and to proffer ways of mitigating their impacts on citizens.

“You will recall that the 2022 flood disaster claimed 665…