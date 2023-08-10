Okonjo-Iweala refutes toxic messaging claims after visiting Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has refuted a purported statement claiming that she is being attacked for visiting President Bola Tinubu.

The statement in question, which has been making rounds on the messaging platform WhatsApp, alleges that Okonjo-Iweala complained about receiving a series of toxic calls and messages following her meeting with the president.

The alleged statement claims that Okonjo-Iweala, a former minister of finance in Nigeria, requested protection for herself and her family despite not formally acknowledging President Tinubu as the country’s leader.

Okonjo-Iweala, however, denounced these allegations in a tweet issued on Wednesday evening, describing them as “wickedly false designed to create mischief among Nigerians.”

“It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on what’s app attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President…