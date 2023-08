One person was severely injured, yesterday, when a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol fell and caught fire at the Ataoja Estate axis of the Ring Road, popularly known as Ona-Baba-Ona in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

