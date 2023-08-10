Pope warns against 'indifference' after migrant shipwreck







Pope Francis expressed his sorrow on Thursday at news of the latest deadly migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean, urging people not to become “indifferent” to such increasingly frequent tragedies. Forty-one people including three children, were reported missing on Wednesday after their small boat overturned just hours after leaving the Tunisian port of Sfax six days […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper