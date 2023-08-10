SERAP to sue Akpabio over 'holiday allowance' for senators





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to take legal action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over his alleged payment of “holiday allowances” to senators. “We’re suing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of “holiday allowances” by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the “various accounts” of senators while […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper