St Anthony’s Model College alumni elect new executives | The Guardian Nigeria News

The 1998 set of St Anthony’s Model College Alumni Association has elected an interim executive committee that would steer the leadership of the association for the next couple of years.



Mr. Mathew Izediunor was elected president in a unanimous decision during the association’s general meeting held virtually. Other elected members of the committee include: Anthony Chiedu Okafor as vice president; Emeka Okafor- general secretary; Victor Nwuzor-treasurer; Ebu-Mordi Boniface-special duties and protocols; Ifeadi Victor- logistics director and Awunor Ogor as publicity secretary.



In his acceptance speech, Izediunor thanked his old classmates for finding him worthy of the position.He said; “The class of ‘88 set has decided to put in place an executive that would coordinate the affairs of the group. During the process, members nominated me for the position of chairman. I have waited for dissenting votes and none has come up till now. On the strength of the…