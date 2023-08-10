Two die, five injured in Lagos multiple crashes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Operatives of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) with other emergency responders, yesterday, carried out an emergency operation at the scene of a fatal accident on Eko Bridge in the Alaka area of Lagos.

LASTMA’s Akinde Olusola (a.k.a Zebra) of Zone 3, Iponri, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the accident recorded two deaths (male and female), while five others were seriously injured. Olusola said the fatal accident involved six private vehicles, including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA).

According to preliminary investigation, the loaded truck, while on top speed, collided with five other private vehicles, including a commercial mini bus (Korope) following brake failure. He said the five rescued victims and two dead bodies were immediately taken to a nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to LASEMA Response Unit (LRU).

The six vehicles involved in the fatal accident included a fully loaded truck…