CAN urges ECOWAS to explore dialogue not not military intervention in Niger | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has beckoned on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to keep exploring dialogue in resolving the crisis in the Republic of Niger.

CAN president, Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Thursday also warned ECOWAS against opting for military intervention in Niger Republic while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s diplomatic approach so far.

“We commend the leadership of ECOWAS for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coup d’états and the forceful takeover of power,” Okoh said.

The CAN president appealed to all stakeholders to embrace peaceful negotiations, exercise restraint and tirelessly work towards a sustainable resolution of the crisis in Niger.

“As an organisation deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the…