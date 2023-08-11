Don’t wait till next election before participating in governance, Rinu, Epelle tell youths







The Citizens Participation in Governance Capstone Group of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) has urged young people in the country to step up the enthusiasm and passion exhibited towards the 2023 general elections and not wait until the next election cycle before taking active role in governance. This was contained in a […]

