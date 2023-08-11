Ethiopia capital cracks down on ‘homosexual acts’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

﻿

City authorities in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa have announced a crackdown on same-sex activity in hotels and bars and called on people to report such “abominable” acts to police.

The Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Bureau said it was taking measures “against hotels, restaurants, guest houses, and other entertainment venues suspected of involvement in homosexual acts”.

It said in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday that it had already raided a guest house in Addis Ababa following a tipoff and that its manager had been arrested.

The government body “will continue to crack down on such abominable acts, which are despised by God and man, in cooperation with the police,” it said, urging people with information about same-sex activity to…