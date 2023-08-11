Iheanacho eyes more goals for Leicester ahead league game with Huddersfield





Kelechi Iheanacho has said he hopes to score again as Leicester take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday in their first away game in the Championship this season. Leicester will be hoping to carry on their impressive form of two wins in two competitions when they face Huddersfield. The Foxes defeated Burton Albion 2-0in the first […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper