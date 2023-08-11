Kemi Lewis inspires women to embrace natural hair beauty — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It was an exquisite intimate affair as the founder and creative director of KL’s Beauty Bar, Kemi Lewis inspired women to embrace their beauty confidently as her brand celebrates a decade of existence.

With a focus on education, empowerment, and innovation, the salon leads the way for a future where natural hair is celebrated and cherished; standing at the forefront, inspiring women to love, nurture and adorn their curls with confidence.

In 2012, Lewis made a bold decision to embrace her natural hair. However, she quickly realised that the natural hair movement in Nigeria was in its early stages, lacking specialised salons and knowledgeable stylists for naturalistas. This sparked a visionary idea.

In May 2013, armed with determination and a passion for empowering women, Lewis officially launched KL’s Natural Beauty Bar. With limited resources but unwavering ambition, she secured a modest space in Lagos. The early days were a mix of excitement and uncertainty as she began…