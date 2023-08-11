Kogi 2023: We’ll work hard to deliver PDP in Kogi State – Okowa ex-aid, Ogude says | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former Special Assistant to the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on Youth Development, Hon. Austine Ogude, has promised to work to ensure victory for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming Kogi State governorship election.

Ogude who was reacting in a statement on Thursday in Abuja to his appointment as a member of the PDP National Campaign Council for the 2023 Kogi State Governorship election, assured the party of the best strategies to secure victory for the party before, during and after the election.

A copy of the appointment letter made available to newsmen in Abuja read: “This is to notify you that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, PDP, has approved your appointment as a member of the PDP national campaign council.

“Your appointment underscores the broad support you enjoy among the

leadership of our Party and all our teaming supporters.

“It is therefore our hope that your…