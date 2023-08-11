Real Madrid not searching for Courtois replacement, says Ancelotti | The Guardian Nigeria News

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday the Spanish giants are not chasing a new goalkeeper in the transfer market to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois ahead of the new La Liga season.

Courtois is set to miss a major part of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training on Thursday.

But Ancelotti said Ukrainian back-up ‘keeper Andriy Lunin was ready to fill the void left by Courtois, who won the Yashin trophy last year awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper.

“We have total confidence in Lunin who is a great goalkeeper,” Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Real’s La Liga opener at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

“He’s been very good during pre-season. He’s talented and what he lacks is what all young players lack — experience, the experience he’s going to gain day by day.”

Ancelotti said the club may still look to bolster their goalkeeping options.

“We still have time until August 31,” he added….