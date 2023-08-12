Annual women empowerment and skill-up training transforms lives in Uyo







Hundreds of girls and women have benefitted from empowerment and skill-up programmes recently carried out by Akon Uno, the creative director of Swanky Designs. The programme, which is in its sixth edition, ignited a transformative wave of women empowerment with the successful completion of training events for many women in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state […]

