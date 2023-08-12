Arsenal's Premier League opener delayed by turnstile failure







Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest was delayed by 30 minutes on Saturday after problems with an e-ticketing system left thousands of fans stranded outside the Emirates Stadium. Broadcasters TNT estimated there were still 35,000 supporters unable to get to their seats by the scheduled kick-off time of 1130GMT. “This afternoon’s game with Nottingham […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper