Construction Of East-West road for over 14yrs unacceptable – Niger Delta Council fumes







… Say Niger Delta Youths May React … Task Niger Delta Ministry, NDDC On Completion Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council ( NDENYC) has expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous delay in the construction and completion of the East-West road which the federal government kicked off about fourteen years ago. NDENYC President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper