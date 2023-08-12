Factional LP executive urges Ekong to step aside







A factional Executive Committee of Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP) under the leadership of Adesoyin Olumide, yesterday, stated that the tenure of the Dayo Ekong-led executive has expired, urging her to stop parading herself as the state chairman. Olumide, in an exclusive chat with The Guardian, hinted that the national chairman of the party, Julius […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper