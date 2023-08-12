I can’t leave Journalism until I die, says Duyile







An icon of journalism in Nigeria, Dr. Dayo Duyile, has disclosed his unwavering commitment to the field of journalism, stressing that the profession would remain his life’s purpose until his last breath. Duyile, a revered figure in the world of journalism with over six decades of experience, emphasised the importance of upholding journalistic standards and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper