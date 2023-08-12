In the words of Fleria Mukhula: “I was born a peacebuilder.” | The Guardian Nigeria News

Fleria Mukhula. Photo: UN Women/Luke Horswell.



New York, USA, 11 August 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Fleria Mukula, 65, has lived in Bungoma County in Western Kenya all her life. She felt she could bring more to her community and, while raising a family and running a farm, she became one of its leading voices on peace and conflict. In 2022 she was included in the Government of Kenya’s honours list, receiving the County Hero Award for her peacebuilding efforts.

I became a peacemaker in my family at an early age. At around 10 years old, I was bold enough to correct my father if he was cruel to my brothers. I would tell him, humbly, he was making a mistake. I think I was born as a peacebuilder.

There are several land disputes in Bungoma, particularly in the northern part of the county, in the Mount Elgon region, as well as significant discrimination against some of the ethnic minorities who live there. There is also illegal arms trading across the porous Uganda–Kenya…