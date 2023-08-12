Investors upbeat with liquidity products roll out after Financial Trust Group, Feather Invest partnership | The Guardian Nigeria News

Investors and business persons in Nigeria, particularly those having links with the stock market, may have reason to smile following the introduction of innovative solutions to ease liquidity issues in the market.

Two foremost financial institutions, Financial Trust Group, FTG, and its partner Feather Invest, are the brains behind the long-awaited offerings that entail stock loans and international transfer services.

The revelation came in a statement jointly signed and made available to this media by the firms on Wednesday.

Speaking on the offerings, Financial Trust Group Executive Chairman Alexander Omoniyi, disclosed that essentially the service was borne out of the need to help solve liquidity problems encountered during trade.

Stressing that “this solution is a dream come true for businesses and investors across business community in Nigeria,” Omoniyi noted that our Stock backed loans now allow us to offer clients fast and private loans backed by their traded…