Kane suffers defeat in Bayern Munich debut as silverware wait goes on | The Guardian Nigeria News

Harry Kane endured a losing debut with Bayern Munich on Saturday when his new team crashed to a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, just hours after the England skipper sealed a move from Tottenham.

Dani Olmo was the star of the show, producing a virtuoso performance and scoring a hat-trick in Munich as Kane’s dream of clinching his first major silverware was shattered.

Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute with Bayern already trailing 2-0 but soon after Olmo completed his hat-trick.

The record England goalscorer joined from Tottenham for a fee in excess of 100 million euros ($109.6 million) earlier Saturday.

Bayern fans had lined up hours before kick-off to get their “Kane 9” shirts printed at the club store.

Kane, who was given the number nine shirt vacated by Robert Lewandowski, had indicated on social media that he was “feeling good” and “looking forward to the match” after taking part in his first training session as a new Bayern…