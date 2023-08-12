Lagos Fire Service rescues boat accident victims, combats outbreak 





Two male adults in a boat that capsized into the Eko Atlantic Ocean by the Eko Hotel and Suites section of the ocean were yesterday rescued alive. The incident, which occurred at 09:12.a.m, saw the deployment of the Oba Oniru Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, among other State Emergency Responders, with support of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper