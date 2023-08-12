Ogoni Communities panic over disappearance of Nine children | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ogoni Communities panic over disappearance of Nine chilCommunities of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have decried the disappearance of over nine children in the area.

A source, yesterday, said the trend started three weeks ago, saying that within the period the whereabouts of over nine children were unknown.

According to the source, five children went missing in Bera community, Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

The source, who did not want his name in print, hinted that two children were earlier declared missing in Nweola community and two in Mogho all in Gokana, just as he urged parents to keep eyes on their children.

The source said: “The rate of missing children in Ogoni is alarming. Today, Saturday, I have been informed that five children have been declared missing in Bera community, two missing in Nweol and two cases reported in Mogho. Please keep an eye on your children.”

However, the President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, (MOSOP),…