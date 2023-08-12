Speak up against bad governance, Kachikwu tells Youths | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidential candidate of the African democratic congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu has called on the youths to speak up against bad governance in the country.

In a message of solidarity with Nigerian Youths on International Youth Day, he expressed optimism that the youths would soon assume their rightful position in the leadership of the nation.

Lamenting the multifaceted challenges besetting the country, he said Nigerian youths deserve to be praised for surviving the odds placed on their ways on daily basis.

“Today as I celebrate you, I also urge you not to give up on our dear country. Our hope lies in you. Continue to fight for our freedom and liberty. Continue to speak up against oppression and bad governance,” he said.

“Born into a country with myriad complex problems, our youths have remained resolute and continue to defy all odds to make us proud.

“In every sphere of human endeavour you can and will find them thriving with that indomitable can do, will…