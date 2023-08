A former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Dr Hassan Abubakar Augie and his son, were rescued from armed bandits by troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base Mada in Zamfara State.

