





The lines between work and life are increasingly blurred in today’s fast-paced and hyper-competitive business environment. The pandemic and current economic downturns have further exacerbated this, they have phased out several workplace trends. Only in the past years would employees trudge through working hours like sloths, gazing at the clock, eagerly anticipating the 4/5 pm […]

The post Building A Productive, Happy Workforce appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper