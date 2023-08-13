FAME foundation urges inclusiveness, opportunities for youths, PLWDs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello have called on well meaning Nigerians to endeavour to break barriers and create opportunities for the teeming population of youths and persona living with disabilities (PLWDs) in the country.

Speaking at the start of the Para- Soccer Inclusion Tournament in Kano to commemorate the International Youth Day, she stressed the need to honor the vibrant energy, creativity, and potentials of the youth in the country.

Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello remarked that the event not only celebrates the spirit of young individuals but also serves as a powerful testament to FAME commitment to creating opportunities and breaking down barriers.

She further stated that the tournament is a call to action and that everyone should recognize and celebrate the abilities of all individuals by breaking down barriers and creating an inclusive environment for a more compassionate society.

” Play it Dream it Para Soccer Inclusion Tournament sponsored…