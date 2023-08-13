From ‘Aso-Oke’ To ‘Kente’, A Look At Africa’s Dress Culture — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 13 August 2023 |

Producing intricate and captivating dress patterns that reflect Africa's heritage, beliefs and lifestyles of the continent has been around for a long time. These dress patterns are more than just pieces of fabric; they are symbols of identity, social status and artistic expression by the various ethnic groups across the continent. One of the most…

One of the most…