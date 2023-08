The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 13,391.8 kilograms of skunk in Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Nasarawa respectively. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said that no fewer than 1,955kgs of the illicit substance packed in 139 […]

NDLEA seizes over 13 tons of skunk in 4 states





Source: Guardian Newspaper